Congress Kerala leadership cautious on MLA PV Anvar's issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after rebel CPM MLA P V Anvar’s public address in Nilambur, the Congress state leadership has decided to tread cautiously.

All eyes in the Congress are on the type of cases being slapped against Anvar as a vendetta by the CPM leadership for his controversial revelations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his office including ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.

Karukachal police in Kottayam registered a case against Anvar based on a complaint filed by a Kottayam native, accusing him of phone tapping. The case, registered under Section 192 of the IPC, alleges that Anvar violated the privacy of others by illegally tapping phone calls.

However, a section of Congress leaders feel that more cases might be charged against Anvar as a vendetta against him for initiating a vilifying campaign against the CM, his political secretary P Sasi and Ajith Kumar. A top Congress leader told TNIE that the Anvar issue has to be approached cautiously.

“The UDF leadership will not try to rope in Anvar at this juncture. When the time is appropriate and apt, the front will make a wise decision. Currently, there is a mass support in favour of Anvar in Malabar. There is an apprehension as well on whether he will go overboard which the UDF and Congress have to tread cautiously,” said a the leader said.

The UDF leadership is also watching the developments related to Anvar’s public programmes in Malabar. The UDF leaders are expected to be in Thiruvananthapuram coinciding with their Secretariat protest on October 8 demanding the CM’s resignation.

At the same time, speculation is rife that the Election Commission is expected to announce the Assembly by-election dates in Chelakkara and Palakkad before October 8. If so, the Opposition will get a sharp weapon in the form of Anvar’s revelations to counter the LDF. It should be recalled that the 12th session of the 15th Legislative Assembly will begin on October 4.

The UDF and Congress leadership will take up the Anvar issue both within and outside the Legislative Assembly which is expected to be a stormy affair.

Since Anvar has already revealed that he is not going to form a political party at this juncture, the Opposition feels that odds are in favour of them that eventually he might toe their line. The UDF leadership will be taking up the Anvar issue, even though the schedule of the next meeting is yet to be taken.