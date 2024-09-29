Nilambur MLA Anvar targets CPM, says will expose ‘graft’ in public meet

He said he will expose the criminal background and unlawful activities of a section of the police in the explanatory meeting.

“Moreover, the nexus between top political leaders from all parties is pushing the state into a dangerous situation. I will reveal this nexus during the meeting. I urge people, especially those not bound by party affiliations, to attend,” he said. The turnout at the meeting will reflect the level of support Anvar enjoys in Nilambur. The success of the meeting is crucial to his continued fight against the CPM.

On the day, Anvar also launched a scathing attack on CPM’s Malappuram district leadership. He accused the party’s Malappuram secretary E N Mohandas of obstructing several key development projects in the district.

“The district secretary hindered multiple development projects, including the construction of the Nilambur bypass and the improvement of the Nilambur district hospital,” the MLA said.

Anvar’s strong response came after Mohandas called him a “political joker” while speaking to reporters in Malappuram on Friday. Mohandas had also remarked that even if there were a hundred more people like Anvar, they would not be able to challenge the CPM effectively.

Anvar accused Mohandas of being a communalist who operated like an RSS leader in the district. “Mohandas is working for the RSS to undermine the Muslim community. He dislikes me because I perform namaz five times a week. Mohandas even asked for funds not to be allocated to educational institutions under Christian leadership,” Anvar alleged, adding that a district secretariat member had attempted to physically assault Mohandas for behaving like an RSS leader.