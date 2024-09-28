MLA Anvar eyes new political paths, mulls over alternatives after CPM split

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sending feelers to parties like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK,), meeting Congress leaders and checking the possibilities of floating his own political platform, estranged CPM independent MLA P V Anvar has been keeping all political options open.

With the CPM making it categorically clear that the party has cut all ties with him, the Nilambur legislator has been exploring all available alternatives.

It is learnt from highly placed sources that Anvar tried to reach out to former Union minister and DMK leader A Raja while the latter was in New Delhi. However, the meeting did not take place.

Meanwhile, Anvar’s open attack on the CPM has earned him new friends from an unexpected quarter. Political Islam platforms like the Jamaat-e-Islami and other strong advocates of identity politics feel that Anvar’s statements validate their criticism against the CPM.

Malabar-based political leaders pointed out that Anvar has been pondering over the option of bringing together Muslim minorities, CPM dissidents, secular minded individuals and organisations to fight the BJP- RSS. Those close to Anvar too feel the leader plans to float such a broad political platform.

“Anvar’s statements in the last two press conferences are evidence of his next political line,” a veteran Muslim League leader told TNIE. “He is projecting himself as the champion of minorities by keeping a distance from the League and the CPM. The forces behind him also know that if any legal action happens he can save his face in the name of political witch hunting,” he said.