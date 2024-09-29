Kerala: Case against Nilambur MLA Anvar for illegal phone tapping

KOTTAYAM: Even as the friend-turned-foe of the LDF, MLA P V Anvar, continues his tirade against the government, a case has been registered against him at the Karukachal police station in Kottayam on Saturday.

An FIR was registered against the legislator based on a complaint alleging that he had illegally tapped and leaked the phone conversations of senior police officers, which could jeopardise public safety. The complaint was filed by Thomas K Peeliyanikkal, a resident of Nedumkunnam near Karukachal.

The FIR outlines serious accusations against Anvar, stating that he unlawfully accessed and leaked phone information of high-ranking officials. These actions were done in a manner that posed a threat to public safety. Furthermore, Anvar allegedly shared these leaked conversations through visual media platforms with the deliberate intention of inciting hatred and fear among the public.