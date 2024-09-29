Kerala

Kerala: Case against Nilambur MLA Anvar for illegal phone tapping

The case was registered under Section 192 of BNS, which deals with provocation with the intent to cause a riot.
KOTTAYAM: Even as the friend-turned-foe of the LDF, MLA P V Anvar, continues his tirade against the government, a case has been registered against him at the Karukachal police station in Kottayam on Saturday.

An FIR was registered against the legislator based on a complaint alleging that he had illegally tapped and leaked the phone conversations of senior police officers, which could jeopardise public safety. The complaint was filed by Thomas K Peeliyanikkal, a resident of Nedumkunnam near Karukachal.

The FIR outlines serious accusations against Anvar, stating that he unlawfully accessed and leaked phone information of high-ranking officials. These actions were done in a manner that posed a threat to public safety. Furthermore, Anvar allegedly shared these leaked conversations through visual media platforms with the deliberate intention of inciting hatred and fear among the public.

Thomas submitted the complaint to Kottayam district police chief A Shahul Hameed, who then forwarded it to the Karukachal police station. The case was registered under Section 192 of BNS, which deals with provocation with the intent to cause a riot.

Speaking to the media, Thomas said no one had influenced him to file the complaint. He expressed belief that it was inappropriate for a public figure to leak phone conversations of senior officers. “I was a Congress worker until 12 years ago, but I have had no affiliations with any political party since then. I filed this complaint solely because it is wrong to illegally tap phones, especially those of individuals in public service,” he explained.

