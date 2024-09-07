Kerala MLA Anvar alleges police officers amassed large sums of money by seizing smuggled gold

MALAPPURAM: LDF MLA P V Anvar on Friday intensified his attack on senior police officers, including ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and former Malappuram SP Sujith Das, linking them to gold smuggling and the murder of Ridan Basil, a native of Edavanna.
On his charges against chief minister’s political secretary P Sasi, Anvar said he will give a new complaint to the CM and the CPM state secretary specifically mentioning his name. Anvar said Sasi’s name was not mentioned in the complaint he had given earlier.
Levelling new accusations against police officers, Anvar alleged they accumulated large sums of money by seizing smuggled gold from outside the Kozhikode airport.
He claimed the police team under Sujith Das refused to share the secret information they received about gold smugglers with the customs department.
“Instead, they used this information to seize the gold outside the airport. They also took 40% of the smuggled gold while extracting it from the seized compound. By law, they are required to submit the seized gold compound to the court without making any alterations.
Despite this, they illegally extracted the gold. In pursuit of this 40% share, they even forfeited the reward they would have received as informants from the customs department,” he alleged.
“During Sujith Das’ tenure in Malappuram, the police registered around 156 gold smuggling cases. From these, the police officers would have earned over Rs 100 crore,” Anvar told reporters in Malappuram.
The MLA also released a WhatsApp number through which people from every corner of the state can register their complaints against the police. “Public can send the complaint about criminal activities in the police to the number,” he said.
‘Will give new complaint mentioning Sasi’s name’
“ADGP M R Ajithkumar has tortured a number of people in the state. I and my comrades are in the pursuit of the criminal elements, which was mentioned by the CM,” he said.
Anvar also claimed that the police tried to suppress the smuggling link in the Ridan Basil murder case by fabricating a story about an illicit relationship between Ridan’s wife and the accused, Muhammad Shan. He alleged that the police tortured Ridan’s wife and Shan to force them to agree with their narrative.
“The police failed to recover two phones belonging to Ridan, which could contain crucial information about smuggling. The connection between the murder and gold smuggling should be investigated thoroughly,” he said.
The police investigation team is set to take Anvar’s statement on Saturday. Anvar said that his allegations against Kumar and Das are based on his research, but stressed that the involvement of the officers in gold smuggling and the murder needs to be proven through investigation. He also warned the investigators to refrain from sabotaging the case, as he will be closely monitoring the progress.
Stating that he will give a new complaint to the CM and the CPM state secretary mentioning the name of Sasi, Anvar said: “The party may have listened to what I have said through the media. It (Sasi’s name) was not in the written complaint,” he said.
Anvar said there is no point in giving the complaint to the CM directly, before informing the public through media. “After going through the complaint, the CM would hand over the complaint to the political secretary and that would be end of it. CPM state secretary M V Govindan has said Sasi’s name was not there in the complaint handed over by Anvar.