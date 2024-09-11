Kerala governor seeks CM's report on MLA PV Anvar's revelations on phone tapping

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opening a fresh battlefront against the state government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought a report from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on phone tapping and criminality charges raised by CPM-backed MLA PV Anvar.

The MLA had earlier alleged that Additional Director General Of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar had ordered phone tap on ministers, legislators and politicians.

While levelling the allegations against the ADGP, Anwar had claimed that he had also tapped the phones of high ranking police officials to expose their involvement in alleged unlawful activities.

In the letter to the Chief Minister, the Governor demanded a report on the action taken by the government on such a 'serious issue'. The Governor also cited a phone call released by Anwar in which Sujith Das, the then Malappuram District Police Chief, claimed that the ADGP, who shared a close rapport with CM's political secretary P Sasi, exerted a stranglehold over the entire police force.

Khan said the MLAs' remarks prove that external forces have usurped the powers of the government. It also exposed the criminality of high ranking police officers. He pointed out that the tapping of the phones of the Chief Minister and Ministers were against the orders and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

The Governor said the MLA's revelations, that he too tapped the phones of police officers, pointed out to a serious criminal offence against which legal proceedings needed to be taken immediately.