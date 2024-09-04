PV Anvar expresses concern over nature of probe against ADGP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MLA PV Anvar has expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation against ADGP Ajith Kumar. The MLA wondered whether the charges against a headmaster should be investigated by the school's peon.

Anvar was referring to the presence of officers who are juniors of Ajith Kumar in the investigation team led by state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb. "Are the teachers and peons of a school competent enough to probe the complaint against the headmaster? Should they submit the report to the headmaster itself? Do you think such a thing happens here?" he asked.

Anvar made the comment to media persons while returning after meeting CPM state secretary MV Govindan here on Wednesday. The CPM-backed independent MLA pushed the government into a crisis through his recent revelations on alleged criminal activities by top officers including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P. Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) MR Ajith Kumar.