PV Anvar expresses concern over nature of probe against ADGP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MLA PV Anvar has expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation against ADGP Ajith Kumar. The MLA wondered whether the charges against a headmaster should be investigated by the school's peon.
Anvar was referring to the presence of officers who are juniors of Ajith Kumar in the investigation team led by state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb. "Are the teachers and peons of a school competent enough to probe the complaint against the headmaster? Should they submit the report to the headmaster itself? Do you think such a thing happens here?" he asked.
Anvar made the comment to media persons while returning after meeting CPM state secretary MV Govindan here on Wednesday. The CPM-backed independent MLA pushed the government into a crisis through his recent revelations on alleged criminal activities by top officers including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P. Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) MR Ajith Kumar.
Anvar said he expects a fair probe by the government against Ajith Kumar. "I handed the complaint to the CM yesterday. The government should be given time to study it and take follow-up steps," he said.
Anvar said he submitted a formal complaint to Govindan as well. "He asked some questions. I answered them. I handed him a copy of the complaint given to the CM. Let the government and the party investigate the matter. The complaints are before a dignified CM and dignified party. I believe the guilty will be punished," he said.
Anvar rejected the criticism that he mellowed down after meeting the CM on Tuesday. He openly raised issues that every comrade in the state wanted to ask. Lakhs of people in the state love this government and their feelings should be respected, he said.