Investigation against ADGP is an eyewash, says Kerala LoP V D Satheesan

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has alleged that the investigation into the allegations levelled by LDF-backed MLA P V Anvar against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P Sasi and ADGP M R Ajith Kumar was an eyewash as both of them continued in their respective posts.

“The UDF had demanded a CBI inquiry into the allegations since the Chief Minister had ordered a probe by allowing those facing serious allegations, including murder and gold smuggling, to continue in their posts. He is afraid of this racket within his office alleged to be involved in such illegal acts,” said Satheesan while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Satheesan asked whether the Chief Minister would take action against P V Anvar if his allegations were false. “The CM is backing Anvar otherwise how can a CPM-backed MLA level this kind of allegations? The CPM in Kerala is going through its worst phase ever as it is embroiled in such serious allegations. Its current situation is similar to the fall of the party unit in West Bengal,” he said.

Responding to a query as to whether the Congress would welcome P V Anvar if he ended his association with the CPM, Satheesan said it was up to the KPCC to respond on this. He also alleged that there was a conspiracy to disrupt the Thrissur Pooram to favour the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “The Chief Minister was aware of the move, but he remained silent as part of an unholy nexus between his party and the BJP,” he said.