Anvar’s allegations serious: LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan

KOZHIKODE: LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan has said that the allegations raised by P V Anvar, MLA, are serious, and need to be addressed. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said Anwar has raised allegations not against the home department, but against a few individuals. Ramakrishnan added that Anvar’s intervention will not affect the LDF.

An investigation has been started to find out the veracity of the allegations. “There is no lapse on the part of the chief minister and he never encouraged any wrong-doing.

That’s why he could take strong actions,” he said. On the demand that tainted persons should be removed from their posts during the time of investigation, he said the LDF has not taken any decision on the issue.

Asked about the charges against chief minister’s political secretary P Sasi, he asked to wait for the results of the investigation. “The allegations against Sasi will also be probed,” he said.