THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asserted his authority within the CPM, at least for the time being, after LDF MLA P V Anvar’s outbursts against CM’s political secretary P Sasi and ADGP M R Ajith Kumar turned power equations murkier in the ruling party.

The Nilambur MLA’s tirade against the influential duo ended on a lame note after meeting the CM on Tuesday. There won’t be any immediate action against either Sasi or Ajith Kumar, and Anvar has been directed to settle for a temporary ceasefire.

Interacting with reporters after the meeting, Anvar said he has apprised Pinarayi of his concerns. A copy of his grievances would be handed over to party secretary M V Govindan as well. Anvar said he was not seeking the removal of Ajith Kumar from his post as it was up to the party and the CPM to take a decision on that.

“As a comrade, I made my stance clear and my responsibility in the matter ends with that,” he said. Sources said Pinarayi was unhappy with Anvar’s open outburst against the CMO and the top cop. He is of the view that complaints, if any, should have been communicated directly to him.

There won’t be any knee-jerk reaction, says CPM leader

“It seems the CM has told Anvar to put on hold his back-to-back outbursts to the media. A preliminary probe is on. If there’s anything substantial, there will be a follow-up probe,” said sources.

The party leadership has also been apprised of the developments and assurance has been given that a thorough investigation will be carried out. Till then, there’s no reason to keep away a senior police officer away from his duty, sources close to Pinarayi said. They also rejected criticism over constituting the special investigation team with four officers junior to the ADGP. Since the probe is being led by the state police chief himself, there’s no ground for such criticism, they felt.