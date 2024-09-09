Kerala: ADGP going on leave to destroy evidence, says Anvar MLA

MALAPPURAM: LDF MLA P V Anvar seems to be in no mood for a ceasefire. On Sunday, he launched a scathing attack on ADGP Ajith Kumar, raising suspicion over the his involvement in the disappearance of Mohammad Attur (Mami), a real estate businessman. He also trained guns on former Malappuram SP Sujith Das, accusing him of corruption and other crimes.

The Nilambur MLA alleged that Ajith Kumar is going on a four-day leave to tamper with evidence in criminal activities connected to him.

“You have heard my phone conversation with Sujith Das. In that conversation, he revealed that Ajith Kumar is controlling the quotation deals in Malappuram. Ajith Kumar is now using his time to destroy evidence to protect himself from these cases,” Anvar added, asserting that both Ajith Kumar and Sujith Das will end up in jail for their illegal activities.

Anvar expresses satisfaction with probe

On Sunday, Anvar visited the family members of Mami at their residence in Kozhikode and inspected a building in the Kottakkal police station compound, allegedly constructed by former Malappuram SP Sujith Das using public funds.

After meeting Mami’s family, Anvar raised his suspicion of the ADGP’s role in Mami’s disappearance. “Ajith Kumar is a notorious criminal. I am calling him a notorious criminal with full responsibility for my statement. Ajith Kumar is also implicated in the Mami case. We do not know whether Mami was killed or is under the custody of a criminal gang. If the investigation is conducted properly, Kerala will see Kumar’s involvement in the case,” Anvar said.