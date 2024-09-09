Kerala: ADGP going on leave to destroy evidence, says Anvar MLA

MALAPPURAM: LDF MLA P V Anvar seems to be in no mood for a ceasefire. On Sunday, he launched a scathing attack on ADGP Ajith Kumar, raising suspicion over the his involvement in the disappearance of Mohammad Attur (Mami), a real estate businessman. He also trained guns on former Malappuram SP Sujith Das, accusing him of corruption and other crimes.
The Nilambur MLA alleged that Ajith Kumar is going on a four-day leave to tamper with evidence in criminal activities connected to him.
“You have heard my phone conversation with Sujith Das. In that conversation, he revealed that Ajith Kumar is controlling the quotation deals in Malappuram. Ajith Kumar is now using his time to destroy evidence to protect himself from these cases,” Anvar added, asserting that both Ajith Kumar and Sujith Das will end up in jail for their illegal activities.
Anvar expresses satisfaction with probe
On Sunday, Anvar visited the family members of Mami at their residence in Kozhikode and inspected a building in the Kottakkal police station compound, allegedly constructed by former Malappuram SP Sujith Das using public funds.
After meeting Mami’s family, Anvar raised his suspicion of the ADGP’s role in Mami’s disappearance. “Ajith Kumar is a notorious criminal. I am calling him a notorious criminal with full responsibility for my statement. Ajith Kumar is also implicated in the Mami case. We do not know whether Mami was killed or is under the custody of a criminal gang. If the investigation is conducted properly, Kerala will see Kumar’s involvement in the case,” Anvar said.
He visited the building in Kottakkal, allegedly constructed by Das using public funds, and enquired the details from the police officers present there. “Sujith Das raised funds from quarry owners and shop owners in Kottakkal. He constructed this building to make illegal profit in the name of the project. Sujith Das has not disclosed the details of the funds raised for the construction. This building in the Kottakkal police station is a testament to his corruption and crimes,” he alleged.
Anvar expressed satisfaction with the crime branch investigation into Mami’s disappearance and also the probe into his allegations by the special police team under Thrissur Range DIG Thomson Jose. “On Saturday, the DIG took my statements. I provided evidence linking Kumar to the Mami case and Das’ illegal construction in the Kottakkal police station compound,” he said.
On Saturday, Anvar had alleged that police officers sexually abused female gold carriers working for smugglers. Sub Inspector N Sreejith, who was suspended by Sujith Das in 2023 after being found to have links with smuggling gangs and leaking police secrets, will state the DIG in Thrissur on Monday. According to Sreejith, Sujith had felled trees in the Malappuram SP camp office to make furniture for his residence.