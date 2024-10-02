‘Karipur gold smuggling, Malappuram hawala seizure facts,' says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOZHIKODE/T’PURAM : A day after Opposition UDF and estranged LDF MLA P V Anvar tried to corner the chief minister over the controversial Malappuram mention, CM Pinarayi Vijayan distanced himself from the Malapuram row. Coming under fire for trying to project Malappuram as a crime hotspot in a recent interview, Pinarayi clarified that the controversial remarks were wrongly attributed to him.

Speaking at the inauguration of the AKG Auditorium in Kozhikode on Tuesday, Pinarayi said he has not mentioned any specific district or community in the interview. The CM, however, pointed out that gold smuggling through Karipur airport and seizure of hawala money from Malappuram district were factual occurrences, and questioned why some were alarmed by these revelations. Pinarayi further emphasised that his opposition to communalism, including minority communalism, should not be equated with opposition to any particular group or community.

Earlier in the day, the CMO said the controversial remarks do not reflect the CM’s views and the state government’s stance on these matters. Later the publication too clarified that the portion disowned by the CMO were given by a PR agency. Curiously, the chief minister had mentioned about gold smuggling and hawala seizure in Malappuram district at his press conference on September 21.

Even as the chief minister came out with an open clarification, Opposition Congress and the Muslim League targeted the CM for using the PR agency.

While senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikkutty said if the controversial information was given by a PR agency, that makes it all the more serious. IUML general secretary P M A Salam said what was voiced through the PR agency reflected the RSS agenda. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan questioned the delay in clarification and also sought to know why the chief minister maintained links with such PR agencies. BJP state chief K Surendran, meanwhile, criticised the CM for making a U-turn in the issue. Pinarayi changed his stance as he was scared of Muslim League and P V Anvar, alleged Surendran.