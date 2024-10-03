CPM unhappy with CMO’s handling of PR row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Caught off guard by the PR agency row, the CPM finds itself in a quandary over explaining its position. According to insiders, ‘over enthusiasm from certain corners’ led to the whole flip-flop regarding the interview given by the chief minister. Even as Opposition UDF renewed its attack on the chief minister, an array of senior leaders and ministers came out in support of Pinarayi on Wednesday. With both the CPM and CPI leadership meets set to begin on Thursday, the party wants to put an end to the row without further delay.

Putting the CPM and the Left government further on the defensive, fresh revelations are pointing to the role played by some party leaders in the interview fiasco. With reports coming out that CPM leader and ex-MLA T K Devakumar’s son Subrahmaniam was the PR personnel present during the CM’s interview, the party was left red-faced. Despite attempts, both Devakumar and Subramaniam were unavailable for comments.

Though a section in the CPM is unhappy with the way the PR controversy was handled by the Chief Minister’s Office, the party is all set to defend Pinarayi in the wake of an all-out attack against him by the Opposition. According to a section in the party, the CMO wasted the golden hours, as swift intervention, soon after the interview came out, would have avoided such a mess. If a press release was issued disowning the misquoted remarks related to Malappuram, the misinterpretation should have been avoided, said sources.

“This was an unwanted controversy”, an insider in the CPM told TNIE. “The office should have issued a press release soon after the news was published. Any national media would be always eager to get a CM’s interview,” he pointed out.

The CPM has now decided to put off the fire by downplaying the PR controversy. “The CM and the CPM do not need the help of any PR agency to give an interview or make a statement”, a senior CPM leader told TNIE. “As soon as the newspaper admitted the error on its part, the controversy ended. The CM didn’t make any mention about Malappuram in bad taste. The CPM has nothing to do with any PR agency. The said agency itself has denied all the allegations”, he said.