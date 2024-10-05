CPM expresses confidence in CM Pinarayi Vijayan, says PR row has ended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state committee which met on Friday has expressed full confidence in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the allegation of the involvement of a PR agency in an interview he gave to a newspaper in New Delhi. “Once the newspaper expressed regret in publishing parts wrongly attributed to the CM, the controversy ended there,” said CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

“Though publishing a text that was not part of the interview is a grave matter, the party has no reason to inquire it. History will tell the truth. The government has no PR agency working for it,” he said, adding that the interview was given as insisted by former CPM MLA T K Devakumar’s son Subramanian. “However, he is not a party member. He is working working with Reliance,” he added.

Govindan also dismissed MLA P V Anvar’s accusations against P Sasi, the CM’s political secretary, as baseless. “The CPM state secretariat, which considered Anvar’s petition, found the accusations baseless and dismissed it,” he said.