Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU set for launch, but doubts loom over its future

KOLLAM: Concerns are mounting regarding the future of the Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU train, even before its scheduled launch on October 7. The Railway Division has expressed doubts about the service’s viability, citing operational challenges such as a tight schedule, staff shortage, and delays in infrastructure development for MEMU services at Kollam.
Passenger organisations have criticised the division for failing to take proactive measures to meet the demand. The decision to operate an Unreserved MEMU Express Special Train between Kollam Junction and Ernakulam via Kottayam came after significant public outcry and alarming incidents of women collapsing due to overcrowding on existing trains-a situation that came to the attention of the higher authorities.
Railways of Kerala Minister V Abdurahiman and senior Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh MP intervened as the plight of passengers became increasingly evident. The new train is anticipated to ease the daily commute for thousands of passengers who rely on the overcrowded Venad Express and Palaruvi Express to reach their workplaces in Ernakulam.
However, the Railway Division has stated that the service can only operate until November 29, raising concerns about its long-term sustainability.
“To facilitate the introduction of more MEMU services, the expansion of the MEMU Shed at Kollam had been planned, as the existing maintenance infrastructure is insufficient for additional MEMU trains. However, the extension works for the car shed have been delayed due to local protests. This slow progress poses a risk to the introduction of further trains and may also affect the long-term sustainability of the new service,” said a statement from Manish Thaplyal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Thiruvananthapuram.
“Further, the introduction of new trains will require additional crew. At present, a faction of loco pilots has submitted a memorandum requesting that their duty hours not exceed five hours of running time, although the Indian Railways standard allows up to 9+2+1 hours per trip and 102 hours per fortnight,” he added.
Liyons J, Secretary of Friends on Rails, a passenger advocacy group, accused the division of using excuses to mask their inefficiency. “The Railways seems to be looking for ways to discontinue the service even before it starts, citing trivial issues. Why should passengers suffer due to inadequate manpower and infrastructure?” he asked.