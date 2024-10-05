Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU set for launch, but doubts loom over its future

KOLLAM: Concerns are mounting regarding the future of the Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU train, even before its scheduled launch on October 7. The Railway Division has expressed doubts about the service’s viability, citing operational challenges such as a tight schedule, staff shortage, and delays in infrastructure development for MEMU services at Kollam.

Passenger organisations have criticised the division for failing to take proactive measures to meet the demand. The decision to operate an Unreserved MEMU Express Special Train between Kollam Junction and Ernakulam via Kottayam came after significant public outcry and alarming incidents of women collapsing due to overcrowding on existing trains-a situation that came to the attention of the higher authorities.

Railways of Kerala Minister V Abdurahiman and senior Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh MP intervened as the plight of passengers became increasingly evident. The new train is anticipated to ease the daily commute for thousands of passengers who rely on the overcrowded Venad Express and Palaruvi Express to reach their workplaces in Ernakulam.

However, the Railway Division has stated that the service can only operate until November 29, raising concerns about its long-term sustainability.