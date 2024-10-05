KSEB to popularise 24-hour package connection service

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is aiming to popularise package connections in the state, starting with the North Malabar distribution region. The package connection offers consumers the convenience of receiving a new electricity connection within 24 hours of applying. This initiative, which is part of KSEB’s consumer-friendly approach, was launched in Kannur, Wayanad, and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday.
Under the current regulations approved by the Regulatory Commission, service connections are provided within 30 days of application. This period includes site inspections and connection approvals. However, with the package connection option, consumers can bypass the wait for site verification, expediting the process. To avail of the service, applicants must inform KSEB officials at the time of registration that they wish to opt for the package connection. Or they can apply directly through the KSEB website.
The package is limited to service wire connections within 35 meters of an existing electric post. It does not cover requests requiring new posts or support poles for service wires.
Although the package connection service is available statewide, the lack of public awareness and logistical challenges in providing same-day service have hindered its adoption. A KSEB official from the Central Distribution Region, which includes Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts, stated that a meeting would be held on Saturday to discuss strategies for publicising the service more effectively.
In contrast, officials from the North Distribution Region, covering Kozhikode, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, have already begun encouraging new consumers to apply for package connections.
“We ask consumers who visit the office for new connections to opt for the package connection. If no new post is required, we can easily provide the connection within 24 hours. However, if consumers miscalculate the distance from their home to the nearest post, it complicates the process,” said one official.
North Malabar Distribution Chief Engineer Hareeshan Mottamal told TNIE that the department had equipped officials across the region for faster service.
“Package connections were not actively promoted before due to concerns raised by the workers. But, after discussions with KSEB employees in all three districts, we’ve decided to move forward with this initiative. Our goal is to ensure that 60% of new connections are package connections,” Mottamal said.