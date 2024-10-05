KSEB to popularise 24-hour package connection service

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is aiming to popularise package connections in the state, starting with the North Malabar distribution region. The package connection offers consumers the convenience of receiving a new electricity connection within 24 hours of applying. This initiative, which is part of KSEB’s consumer-friendly approach, was launched in Kannur, Wayanad, and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday.

Under the current regulations approved by the Regulatory Commission, service connections are provided within 30 days of application. This period includes site inspections and connection approvals. However, with the package connection option, consumers can bypass the wait for site verification, expediting the process. To avail of the service, applicants must inform KSEB officials at the time of registration that they wish to opt for the package connection. Or they can apply directly through the KSEB website.

The package is limited to service wire connections within 35 meters of an existing electric post. It does not cover requests requiring new posts or support poles for service wires.

Although the package connection service is available statewide, the lack of public awareness and logistical challenges in providing same-day service have hindered its adoption. A KSEB official from the Central Distribution Region, which includes Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts, stated that a meeting would be held on Saturday to discuss strategies for publicising the service more effectively.