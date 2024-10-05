Man tries to sell ‘magical’ rice-puller machine in Kerala; arrested

KOCHI: The timely intervention of police helped prevent a fraudster from selling a rice-puller machine claiming that it has magical properties. The accused, 45-year-old Antony Vinu of Choolickal, Thoppumpady, convinced an Aluva native that the rice-puller machine can attract rice and wealth.

He also said that the device has the ability to change the colour of substances that are put in it and that the same technology is being used by NASA in its space missions. A rice puller is a device made of copper and iridium.

Antony first approached the victim four months ago through social media platforms. To take the person into confidence, Antony took him to various places in Thoppumpady to show the ‘magical’ rice-puller machine. During one such visit, Antony demonstrated the ‘colour changing’ property of the machine by putting salt in it and turned brown.

Initially, Antony demanded a hefty amount which the victim could not afford. After months of discussions and bargaining, Antony agreed to sell the machine for Rs 11.5 lakh. He also took Rs 1.25 lakh as advance from the victim.

“Days after a sale agreement was made, the police intelligence wing received information about Antony and his attempt to sell the rice-puller. Further investigation revealed that he had agreed to sell the device to the victim.

Thus, the police contacted the victim and made him aware of the scam. With the help of the victim, police nabbed Antony. A case was registered against him at Thoppumpady police station,” a police officer said.

The probe was conducted by a team under the supervision of Mattancherry assistant commissioner Kiran P B. Police suspect the involvement of more people in the scam. The history of Antony is also being probed. It is suspected that he was involved in similar scams before. Antony was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.