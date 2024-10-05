Panel formed to study FSL-CEL merger to file report this year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The four-member committee formed to explore the possibilities of merging the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory (CEL) will file its report this year, which could pave the way for the merger of both the institutions responsible for conducting the examination of material objects sent to it by courts and investigating agencies.
The demand for amalgamation of the FSL, which is under the police department, and the CEL which comes under the home department, and formation of a unified special forensic directorate has been a long-standing one.
Though the CEL works as an independent institution, the FSL directly comes under the police department, which often raises doubts about the objectiveness of the investigations it conducts.
Justice Malimath Committee in its report had recommended that FSL be taken away from the direct control of the police, while the recent report of the working group study conducted by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department (PARD) had suggested the formation of a ‘state forensic science department’ by merging both the institutions.
Highly placed sources said the committee formed by the state government to study the proposal met in July and discussed the initial steps to be taken.
The second meeting of the committee, comprising FSL director, Chief Chemical Examiner and a representative each from the Home and Personnel Administrative Reforms Department, will be held this month.
“The report will be filed at the earliest. In many states, the FSL has become an independent body. In Kerala also it will happen. Before that certain technical aspects, including issues related to staff pattern and seniority, ought to be resolved,” the source said.
The PARD working group report had mentioned that the merger of the institutions will help in effective use of manpower. It also reported that the double purchase of equipment can be avoided if the merger happens.
The rise in pendency is another factor that’s in favour of the merger. The CEL has got more than 1.6 lakh samples pending, while FSL also has got about one lakh samples pending. If the resources of both institutions are pooled and then effectively used, then the pendency rate can be brought down considerably.