Panel formed to study FSL-CEL merger to file report this year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The four-member committee formed to explore the possibilities of merging the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory (CEL) will file its report this year, which could pave the way for the merger of both the institutions responsible for conducting the examination of material objects sent to it by courts and investigating agencies.

The demand for amalgamation of the FSL, which is under the police department, and the CEL which comes under the home department, and formation of a unified special forensic directorate has been a long-standing one.

Though the CEL works as an independent institution, the FSL directly comes under the police department, which often raises doubts about the objectiveness of the investigations it conducts.

Justice Malimath Committee in its report had recommended that FSL be taken away from the direct control of the police, while the recent report of the working group study conducted by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department (PARD) had suggested the formation of a ‘state forensic science department’ by merging both the institutions.