‘Pottukuthal’ to be free in Erumeli temple: Travancore Devaswom Board

KOTTAYAM: In view of stringent opposition from various quarters, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has reversed its decision to impose a fee for the ‘Pottukuthal’ ritual of Sabarimala pilgrims at the Sastha temple in Erumeli. It also clarified that ‘Pottukuthal’ is not a ritual associated with the temple.

“The TDB will provide ‘Pottukuthal’ facility for devotees free of charge. No individual, organisation, or commercial establishment will be permitted to conduct the ‘Pottukuthal’ ceremony at the Nadapandal, temple premises, or festival area. The TDB will take strict legal action against anyone who exploits Ayyappa devotees by conducting the ceremony in this manner,” it said in a statement.

The ‘Pottukuthal’ ritual involves Ayyappa devotees immersing themselves in Valiyathodu stream and then applying sandalwood paste and vermilion on their bodies. Originally performed by local women, this ritual has transformed into a lucrative business during Sabarimala pilgrimage, with unauthorised vendors setting up shops on the temple premises and overcharging devotees.

None will be allowed to exploit pilgrims: HC

Kochi: The Kerala HC on Friday directed the TDB to inform it whether ‘Pottukuthal’ is an essential religious practice at the Erumely Temple. The court made it clear none would be permitted to exploit Sabarimala pilgrims and directed the police to identify the person who collects money from the temple premises for the practice.