SIT questions actor Edavela Babu in rape case again

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the rape case against actor Edavela Babu interrogated him in Kochi on Thursday.

Babu was questioned for the second time in a case related to the alleged rape of an actor who worked in Malayalam and Tamil film industries in 2009.

Babu, who arrived at the Coast Police Headquarters in Marine Drive around 10.30am, was questioned for nearly three hours. He was earlier arrested by the SIT in the case.

The allegation against Babu is that he raped the victim at his Kaloor apartment after promising to help her get membership in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists .