Two found dead at paddy field in Thrissur, electrocution suspected

THRISSUR: Two men who went for fishing on Friday night were found dead in a paddy field at Erumapetty on Saturday.

The victims, Ravi Nair (55) and Aravindhakshan (52), residents of Kundannur failed to return home by the morning, prompting the locals to launch a search. Their bodies were found in the nearby paddy field along with the fish catch. A dead wild boar was also found nearby.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the duo died due to an electric shock from a trap that was set for a wild boar.

Erumapetty police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation.