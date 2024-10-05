Veteran Akashvani news anchor M Ramachandran passes away at 89

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Former news anchor of All India Radio aka Akashvani, M Ramachandran passed away on Saturday. He was 89.

Ramachandran is credited with bringing a new style in news reading. Apart from news bulletins he also presented Kouthuka Varthakal, a special bulletin on curious persons, places and events from across the world. The Kouthuka Varthakal is considered to be the best of Ramachandran. He designed the programme's style in which news were presented in a dramatic tone.

Ramachandran joined All India Radio after a stint with the Kerala State Electricity Board. He was one of the most popular voices during the 1980s and 90s. Ramachandran started his radio career at the Delhi unit of the All India Radio. Later he was transferred to the newly-started unit at Kozhikode. After a three year service there, Ramachandran joined the Thiruvananthapuram station of the All India Radio.

Ramachandran was quite familiar among Malayalees that mimicry artists imitated his voice on stage. After his retirement from All India Radio, he worked with some FM stations in the Middle East.

He is survived by his two kids and wife Vijayalakshmi, a retired joint registrar of the Kerala University. Ramachandran's cremation will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.