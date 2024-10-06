250 writers, cultural figures to take part in Wayanad Literature Festival

KALPETTA: The second edition of the Wayanad Literature Festival, which is regarded as the largest rural literary event in the country, would be held at Dwaraka in Mananthavady on December 27, 28, and 29.

Around 250 writers, cultural figures, filmmakers, and artists from India and abroad are expected to take part in the fest. In light of the recent landslides in Wayanad, this year’s festival may also serve as a source of solace for the local community.

The first edition, which was staged in 2022, was widely acclaimed. Over 100 notable figures in literature and culture served as panellists, and the event attracted 1,000 delegates and around 20,000 spectators. The inaugural edition was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This year, the festival will feature prominent figures, including Arundhati Roy, jurist Justice J Chelameswar, constitutional expert and senior advocate Shyam Dewan, filmmaker Sanjay Kak and writers Sarah Joseph, N S Madhavan, K Satchidanandan, M Mukundan, C V Balakrishnan and Zakaria.

An international academic conference featuring global experts in literature and academia will be the highlight of the festival. It will address crucial topics such as climate change, environmental awareness and livelihood issues of farmers and tribal communities in the context of the landslides.