Ashokan Charuvil wins 48th Vayalar award for 'Kattoorkadavu' 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer Ashokan Charuvil has been selected as the winner of the 48th Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Award for his novel ‘Kattoorkadavu’. The award, which includes a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, was announced by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust on Sunday.

The jury praised the novel for its portrayal of Kerala's political landscape. Ashokan was chosen by a panel comprising author Benyamin, Professor K S Ravikumar, and writer Gracy.

The panel reviewed around 300 books, narrowing them down to six finalists, with ‘Kattoorkadavu’ ultimately emerging as the winner. The award ceremony will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on October 27, the death anniversary of eminent poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma.

Born in 1957 in Kattoor, Thrissur, Ashokan completed his education at Karalam High School, SN College, Nattika, and SN Teachers Education Institution, Irinjalakuda. He has served as an officer in the registration department and as a member of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC). Since 2018, he has been the general secretary of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham.

His contributions to literature have earned him several accolades, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and the Muttathu Varkey Award.

Instituted in 1977, the Vayalar Award honours the best literary work in Malayalam each year and commemorates the legacy of the iconic poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma.