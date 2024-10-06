'Democratic Movement of Kerala': MLA P V Anvar names party

MALAPPURAM: Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on Saturday evening revealed the name of his new party - Democratic Movement of Kerala. The development came a day before his public meeting in Manjeri, where he is expected to outline his new political policies.
Earlier in the day, Anvar made major moves to stay in the INDIA alliance meeting with key Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders in Tamil Nadu. He met DMK leader M M Abdulla in Chennai.
The meeting took place a day after Anvar’s son P V Rizwan met DMK leader and Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. Rizwan and DMK leaders in Kerala facilitated Anvar’s meeting with Abdulla.
Sources close to the MLA said Anvar’s aim was to meet DMK stalwarts M K Stalin or Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai. However, it remains unclear whether he was successful in doing so.
‘Party-related plans to be revealed in Manjeri meet’
Sources suggest that the likelihood of Anvar’s party forming an association with Stalin’s party is low.
E A Suku, a political figure who left the CPM in 2020 and has recently aligned with Anvar, stated, “People will have to wait until the public meeting in Manjeri on Sunday to determine whether the party has any connection with Stalin’s party. All plans related to the new party will be revealed at the event, and some DMK leaders may even attend.”
During the public meeting, Anvar is also expected to clarify his intentions regarding maintaining his MLA position while continuing his fight against the CPM with this new party.
Earlier, Anvar had announced that he would reveal the name of his new party at the public meeting. However, Anvar’s unexpected moves, including announcing the name of the political party and meetings in Chennai, have sparked speculation about his future plans.
Sources suggest Anvar was looking for backing from a strong leader within the INDIA bloc. If it is someone like Stalin, who is known for his staunch opposition to the RSS and the BJP, Anvar believes he will gain more acceptance in Kerala.