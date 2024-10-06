'Democratic Movement of Kerala': MLA P V Anvar names party

MALAPPURAM: Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on Saturday evening revealed the name of his new party - Democratic Movement of Kerala. The development came a day before his public meeting in Manjeri, where he is expected to outline his new political policies.

Earlier in the day, Anvar made major moves to stay in the INDIA alliance meeting with key Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders in Tamil Nadu. He met DMK leader M M Abdulla in Chennai.

The meeting took place a day after Anvar’s son P V Rizwan met DMK leader and Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. Rizwan and DMK leaders in Kerala facilitated Anvar’s meeting with Abdulla.

Sources close to the MLA said Anvar’s aim was to meet DMK stalwarts M K Stalin or Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai. However, it remains unclear whether he was successful in doing so.