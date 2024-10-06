EXPRESS DIALOGUES | ‘Working in kitchen, feeling trapped sparked my awareness’: Jeo Baby

Jeo Baby may not be a prolific filmmaker yet, but the impact some of his films have had on the collective psyche of Kerala society is substantial. A feminist at heart, he makes it a point to communicate his politics through films. Jeo shares with TNIE his personal and cinematic journey, and also his aspirations as a filmmaker. Excerpts...

You didn’t have a cinema background… how did you enter the film industry?

Growing up in the ’80s, our home had a VCR, a luxury item back then. That sparked my interest in films. My father, an avid film enthusiast and reader, introduced me to serious cinema. I remember watching Pather Panchali twice while in Class 6. It didn’t resonate with me then. However, when I rewatched it during a camp in Class 10, I was captivated.

After that, my father and I started exploring serious films together. For example, Aravindan’s Oridathu, which I loved. Another favourite from that time was Thenmavin Kombathu. I also loved Shankar’s Kadhalan, which I recorded. Experimenting with film editing, I would cut tapes to merge scenes from Thenmavin Kombathu and Kadhalan.

Though I never imagined a career in films, it was a constant passion. Coming from Thalanadu in Kottayam, about 50km from the town, I had no industry connections. Yet, films occupied my mind. My early experiences shaped my fascination with cinema.

Oridathu and Thenmavin Kombathu are vastly different in their sensibilities. How did you navigate through these?

I consider Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Elippathayam and Siddique-Lal’s Godfather as two examples of brilliant scripts and challenging productions. Similarly, Oridathu and Thenmavin Kombathu are very dear to me. Aravindan’s techniques are evident in my films, reflecting my philosophy: creating commercially viable movies that entertain as well.

During undergraduate studies, I participated in India’s first campus film festival, where my friends and I shot a film despite having no experience. Unfortunately, the film was a disaster.

We thought filmmaking wasn’t for us. However, the film was selected for screening, and ‘Malayalam Varika’ introduced me as a “future talent”. That encouraged me to continue making short films, improving with each attempt. Later, I joined a postgraduate course in film and television making, where I thrived.