‘Fighting for women’s rights assured under Constitution’

KOCHI: The ‘Forum for Gender Equality Among Muslims' (FORGEM), a group of Muslim activists who wanted timely reforms in Muslim Personal Law, is not in any way opposing communal beliefs but merely demanding that the rights of women are guaranteed under the Constitution, the members said at the ‘Equality Conference’ held in Kochi on Saturday.

In fact, the community has adopted many changes to the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, but certain areas, especially gender justice, failed to reflect the same, they pointed out.

“What we are fighting is the fact that there is no reform happening with respect to certain things in the religion that we deeply believe in, despite many changes being adopted (in the Muslim personal law) over the years. The provisions include those regarding marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance and adoption," said Dr Sheena Shukoor.

'Except for those governing inheritance, the changes happened in all others. What we’re doing is asking for the rights. No one should be afraid of doing that because the Constitution gives you certain rights, that you can live with dignity and you will be treated equally. We’ll highlight and fight for that equality right,” Dr Sheena Shukoor added.

Interestingly, Dr Sheena’s husband Advocate Shukoor, who had acted in the hit film Nna Thaan Case Kodu remarried his wife under the Special Marriage Act.

The couple did this to make sure that their three daughters could inherit his properties, which was not guaranteed under the Muslim law of succession.

The FORGEM was formed two years back to address the issues faced by women in the community. It held similar conferences in Kozhikode and Kodungallur in the previous years.