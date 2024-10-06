Kerala: G Sudhakaran slams age cap norm in CPM

KOLLAM: At a time when the CPM party conferences are on, senior leader G Sudhakaran raised a serious note of dissent over the party norm of 75-year age cap for members in party committees.

Emphasising that there’s no reference on retirement of politicians, either in the Communist Manifesto or the party programmes or its constitution, the 77-year-old leader urged the party to review the norm. He further pointed out that Pinarayi Vijayan was exempted from the upper age limit, as there was no one else to be the chief minister.

Highly critical of the party norm, he said this rule has been in place for only three years.

“It’s just a rule and those who made it can reconsider it. They should look at its implications too,” said Sudhakaran.

The former minister made the remarks during an event to honour school teachers from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts at SN College, Kollam.

“The party must evaluate whether the age limit has benefited its operations. If it struggles to find respected leaders due to such a restriction, it risks fielding losing candidates in assembly and parliamentary elections. What is the rationale behind supporting candidates who are destined to lose? We must hence examine such practices closely,” he asserted.