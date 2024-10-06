Kerala: G Sudhakaran slams age cap norm in CPM

KOLLAM: At a time when the CPM party conferences are on, senior leader G Sudhakaran raised a serious note of dissent over the party norm of 75-year age cap for members in party committees.
Emphasising that there’s no reference on retirement of politicians, either in the Communist Manifesto or the party programmes or its constitution, the 77-year-old leader urged the party to review the norm. He further pointed out that Pinarayi Vijayan was exempted from the upper age limit, as there was no one else to be the chief minister.
Highly critical of the party norm, he said this rule has been in place for only three years.
“It’s just a rule and those who made it can reconsider it. They should look at its implications too,” said Sudhakaran.
The former minister made the remarks during an event to honour school teachers from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts at SN College, Kollam.
“The party must evaluate whether the age limit has benefited its operations. If it struggles to find respected leaders due to such a restriction, it risks fielding losing candidates in assembly and parliamentary elections. What is the rationale behind supporting candidates who are destined to lose? We must hence examine such practices closely,” he asserted.
Categorically stating that setting a retirement age of 75 years in politics was wrong, he asked, “What would have happened if such an age limit was imposed during the time of leaders like E M S Namboodiripad or A K Gopalan? They would have been forced to retire early. Since Pinarayi Vijayan was due for retirement as per the age limit, he was given exemption as there was none to become the CM,” Sudhakaran said.
“I was recently asked about Pinarayi’s potential to remain in office when he turns 81 in 2026. I responded: ‘Who says it’s impossible?’ This rule has been in place for only three years, and those who instituted it should reconsider, given its implications,” he added.
He said the party's decision to enforce age restriction raises important questions.
“Should retired members - those above 75 years - no longer attend discussions at party conferences? It is rumoured that both the CPI and the Congress too are considering similar measures. While age limit may be necessary in government service, its applicability in the party is debatable,” he said, while stressing that it is time for political parties to reassess the effectiveness of the age limit policy.