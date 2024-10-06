Operation Pravah: CIAL to construct regulator-cum-bridge at Chengal Thodu

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) will soon implement the second phase of Operation Pravah, its comprehensive flood mitigation initiative designed to safeguard both the airport and surrounding communities, by constructing a regulator-cum-bridge at the mouth of the Chengal Thodu, along with three strategic bridges at Chowwara, Puliyampally, and Mathilmula.

The Rs 80-crore project has been approved by the CIAL board of directors, and the tendering process for the work will be awarded soon. The project is expected to be completed in one-and-a-half years.

The first phase of Operation Pravah, completed in 2022, saw the widening of the southern diversion canal on the southern side of the runway and the renovation of approximately 20 kms of critical drainage channels within the airport vicinity and 10 adjacent local institutions. This proactive flood management system successfully averted potential flooding when the water level of the Periyar River surged to 8.06 meters during the heavy rainfall in July this year, a level higher than the previous flood-inducing events in the region.

"The success of Phase I underscored CIAL's commitment to regional resilience and inclusive disaster preparedness. Phase II will build upon this foundation, with the regulator-cum-bridge at Chengal Thodu serving as the centrepiece," said a CIAL spokesperson.

The technical design includes the regulation of water flow to mitigate flood risks effectively, ensuring the safety of both the airport infrastructure and neighbouring areas.

While the culverts in Chowwara, Mathilmula, and Puliyampally are not immediately adjacent to the airport's operational areas, replacing them with permanent bridges is crucial to maintain unimpeded downstream water flow, thereby benefiting a broader demographic.

These infrastructural upgrades will address longstanding hydrological challenges, further enhancing the region's capacity to handle extreme weather events.

Initially, the responsibility for these projects rested with the Irrigation Department, as entrusted by the District Disaster Management Committee chaired by the District Collector. However, recognizing the urgency and the need for integrated action, CIAL has undertaken these critical works as part of its holistic flood control strategy.

The decision was endorsed in the recent board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reflecting CIAL's dedication to inclusive welfare and environmental stewardship, a release said here.