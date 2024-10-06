State police chief submits probe report on ADGP Ajith Kumar to Kerala govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst the ongoing political developments in the state over ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib on Saturday filed his crucial investigation report into allegations against the Law and Order ADGP, before home secretary Bishwanath Sinha.
It is learnt that the State Police Chief, in his report, has not given a clean chit to the senior police officer and there are certain adverse reports against him.
A highly placed source told TNIE that the five-member probe committee led by the DGP has found serious lapses on the part of Ajith Kumar in connection with the Thrissur Pooram's disruption.
The report is learnt to have adverse remarks against the ADGP over his controversial meeting with RSS leaders. The report also touches upon other allegations raised against him by MLA P V Anvar.
The CPI and the RJD have been demanding that the officer should be removed from his post. Now all eyes are on CM Pinarayi Vijayan as the CM had assured the CPI that a decision on whether to remove him from office would be taken once the report is submitted. Now with the report filed, in all likelihood there would be swift action.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan reiterated the demand for a judicial probe into allegations against the ADGP. Muraleedharan said he does not agree with the DGP’s probe report.
He insisted that only a judicial probe would throw light on what actually transpired during the Pooram.