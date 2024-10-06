State police chief submits probe report on ADGP Ajith Kumar to Kerala govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst the ongoing political developments in the state over ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib on Saturday filed his crucial investigation report into allegations against the Law and Order ADGP, before home secretary Bishwanath Sinha.

It is learnt that the State Police Chief, in his report, has not given a clean chit to the senior police officer and there are certain adverse reports against him.

A highly placed source told TNIE that the five-member probe committee led by the DGP has found serious lapses on the part of Ajith Kumar in connection with the Thrissur Pooram's disruption.