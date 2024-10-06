Wild animal menace sparks reverse migration of farmers to the plains in Kerala

KOCHI: Shelju Subramaniam, 40, whose grandfather migrated from Adimali to Kanthalloor, considered the vegetable bowl of Kerala, some 40 years back, has relocated from Idukki’s high ranges to the plains of Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam.

Reason: The wild elephants that have been destroying his farm for the past couple of years.

“I own 2.5 acres of land there (Kanthalloor), but I used to cultivate 20-25 acres after taking more land on lease. I have now decided to quit farming in Kanthalloor as animals have started venturing into human settlements and are destroying our crops. Everyone seems to be leaving,” says Shelju, two-time recipient of the state government’s ‘best farmer’ award.

He has purchased about an acre near Muvattupuzha, where he has cut down rubber trees to grow crops suited to the area.

Another farmer Sebastian, 57, says a big problem in Kanthalloor is the unhindered growth of eucalyptus grandis trees on the land purchased by outsiders who do not live there.

“They come here once every three or five years to cut down and sell the trees. These trees near human habitations are where elephants take shelter during the day and enter the farms at night,” says Sebastian, adding that wild elephants destroyed his sabarjilli (pear) farms and motorcycle recently.