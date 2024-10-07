Kerala: Koduvally native Khadija Nisa secures hat-trick gold at Saudi National Games

KOZHIKODE: Khadija Nisa, a native of Koduvally, has scripted history by securing her third consecutive gold medal in women’s singles badminton at the Saudi National Games.

Representing Etihad Club, Khadija’s triumph has earned her a grand prize of Rs 2.25 crore (10 lakh Saudi riyals). Her achievement is a significant milestone, as she is the first to win hat-trick gold in the competition’s badminton category.

In the fiercely contested final, Khadija faced a formidable opponent Penaflor Ariele from the Philippines, showcasing her skill, resilience, and composure to claim victory. Her top-tier performance on the court once again cemented her status as one of the elite players in the tournament.

The competition also saw other Malayalee athletes shining brightly. Changanassery native Shilna secured a bronze medal in the women’s singles event, highlighting the growing prominence of Malayalee players in international sports.

This is a significant accomplishment for Kerala’s sporting community, as three of the six badminton medals were won by Malayalees, further establishing their dominance.

In men’s singles, a thrilling battle unfolded as Bahrain’s national player Hasan Adnan was bested by Muttammal Shamil from Kuttikatoor.