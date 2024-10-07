Kerala: ‘Samagra Plus’ expanded with detailed question bank for Plus-two students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has set up a comprehensive question bank for Higher Secondary students in its enhanced ‘Samagra Plus’ online portal. The updated platform now features over 6,500 questions, spanning multiple subjects.

The new question bank aims to support both students and teachers by providing easy access to chapter-wise questions without the need for specific logins. Users can browse through questions by selecting the medium, class, subject, and chapter. Each question is accompanied by a ‘View Answer’ icon, enabling quick reference to the corresponding answer key.

One of the standout features of the revamped portal is its question paper preparation module. Teachers can log in and utilise the question repository to create customised question papers for various terms. They can also add their own questions through the ‘My Questions’ tab, which can be seamlessly integrated into their question papers.

Previously, the question bank facility was limited to Classes IX and X. The recent upgrade includes an assessment module specifically designed for the new textbooks in Standard IX, with tailored training provided to teachers on effectively using these tools.

“We are committed to regularly updating the Samagra Plus portal to include more subjects and resources, making it a dynamic platform for education,” said K Anvar Sadath, chief executive officer of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) that manages the portal. KITE is the technological arm of the general education department.

For details, visit: www.samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in.