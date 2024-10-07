Kerala women cops of 2004 batch turn reunions into platform for charity

KOCHI: Some friendships last a lifetime. This is true in the case of the more than 300 women police officers who donned khaki way back in 2004. The friendship formed on the parade ground of the police training academy continues to hold these police officers together in more than one way.

The lady cops - who joined the force on October 6, 2004 - have been meeting up every year on the same date. But these get-togethers are not the usual all-fun occasions. They have turned their meet-ups into something meaningful. This group of batchmates also engages in charity work.

G Poonguzhali, Assistant Inspector General of Police Coastal Security (AIG), tells TNIE, “These women police officers who started as CPOs are all now assistant sub-inspectors. What makes these lady cops stand out is that they have joined hands to come to the aid of many people. Be it financial help for education or treatment, these cops of the 2004 batch close ranks and come to the aid of the person in need.”

These get-togethers help them relive memories, she adds. “In a way, it is good to meet up with friends. These reunions act as pressure relievers. There are many things we are unable to share with our family members. But those can be easily shared with friends who understand what you are going through as they are working in the same field. It is like batchmates helping out batchmates,” says Poonguzhali.