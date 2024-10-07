MLA Jaleel’s call for ‘fatwa’ against gold smuggling sparks row

MALAPPURAM: LDF MLA K T Jaleel’s remarks that a majority of those involved in gold smuggling at the Karipur airport are Muslims and that Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal should issue a fatwa (religious directive) urging the Muslim community to distance itself from the illegal activities have triggered a major controversy.

IUML leaders, including national organising secretary E T Muhammad Basheer, state general secretary P M A Salam and Muslim Youth League general secretary P K Firos, have demanded an apology from Jaleel for ‘dragging a whole community’ into the gold smuggling issue.

Salam wanted to know as to what is the stand of CPM state secretary M V Govindan on the issue.

IUML leaders feel that Jaleel was trying to give credence to what Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said about Malappuram district and the illegal activities.

“Jaleel, who is totally sidelined in the CPM, is trying to appease the party bosses. Even the BJP and RSS didn’t do what Jaleel has done now,” Salam said.

Congress leaders A P Anilkumar, Rahul Mamkoottathil and Shafi Parambil also condemned Jaleel’s remarks. Shafi said India is not a theocratic state to counter criminal activities with a fatwa.

“India is a democratic country, and here, illegal activities should be countered legally,” he said. Mamkoottathil said CPM is not restraining Jaleel because he is speaking on behalf of the party too. Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan also came out against the MLA’s ‘fatwa’ remark, saying it’s an insult to the Constitution.

Jaleel, however, was unmoved by the criticism and reiterated his stand on Sunday.