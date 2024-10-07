NBM-funded vaccine to ramp up Kerala’s fight against dengue, chikungunya

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Annually, the rainy season in Kerala brings with it a host of ailments caused by deadly viruses, creating a huge burden on the state’s already strained healthcare system as well as the public exchequer.

Now, the National Biopharma Mission (NBM) has some good news for the state that often runs out of ideas to tackle the heavy downpours and the accompanying phenomenon of the outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

The NBM, an industry-academia collaborative mission for accelerating biopharmaceutical development in the country, is currently supporting the development of indigenous vaccines for dengue and chikungunya that have emerged as two of Kerala’s major health challenges of late.

They are expected to considerably mitigate the spread of tropical diseases and reduce the challenges before the state’s public health system, said NBM’s Mission Director Dr Raj K Shirumalla. He was speaking at the recently concluded Bioconnect 2.0 event here.

“Development of both the vaccines is progressing well. The dengue vaccine is entering phase-II clinical trials while the chikungunya vaccine is moving into phase-III. We hope that they can be made available in another two years,” he said.

The mission is supporting their development to make them accessible and affordable to the people.