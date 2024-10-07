Night pharmacies under scanner over illegal sale of narcotic prescription drugs in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Pharmacy Council has raised concerns that some pharmacies, particularly those operating at night, are selling narcotic medicines without valid prescriptions, creating a risk of abuse.
These drugs, often used for pain management or anxiety treatment, can also be misused for recreational purposes.
In addition to Schedule X drugs, certain antibiotics classified under Schedule H and H1 too are being sold in that manner despite government efforts to control antimicrobial resistance, the council pointed out, drawing attention to the lax regulations in place.
“Such questionable drug sales often occur at night when the pharmacist hands over responsibilities to salesmen. Pharmacy owners frequently hire unqualified assistants to save costs, and these individuals may not be aware of the rules, leading to careless dispensing practices,” said Kerala State Pharmacy Council president O C Naveen Chand.
Regulations mandate that drugs must be dispensed under the supervision of a registered pharmacist.
According to the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, a pharmacist is required to work only eight hours, leaving assistants in charge during extended hours.
Naveen Chand highlighted the importance of ensuring that prescriptions are current and that drugs are not dispensed on the basis of outdated or repeated prescriptions. He suggested that pharmacists keep a copy of prescriptions as a standard practice.
A N Mohan, state president of the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association (AKCDA), while acknowledging there may be isolated instances of non-compliance, said most pharmacies adhere to the regulations.
“Some establishments may compromise on rules to increase profits, but we do not support such practices. It is the responsibility of the authorities to take action, and we are ready to assist them,” he said.
Mohan also called for a review of the pharmacy licensing process to prevent indiscriminate approvals.
The drugs control department, with 48 inspectors overseeing more than 27,000 pharmacies, faces challenges in enforcing these rules.
“Despite limited resources, we do conduct inspections and take action against stock discrepancies. We are actively working to combat antimicrobial resistance and implement a national programme to address narcotic drug abuse among children. Inspectors are also involved in various tasks, including sample collection and prosecution,” an officer said.
Bane to healthcare
Certain antibiotics classified under Schedule H and H1 too are being sold in that manner
The narcotic prescription drugs, often used for pain management or anxiety treatment, can also be misused for recreational purposes