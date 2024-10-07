Wild boar menace: LSGs struggling as shooters demand higher pay in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local bodies and farmers across the state are struggling to tackle the rising wild-boar menace because of a lack of experienced shooters and adequate funds. And the shortage of guns and shooters has become a major handicap for local bodies in dealing with wild boars.

Given the increase in wild-boar attacks, the group of empanelled shooters tasked with eliminating the wild boars wreaking havoc on farmlands are demanding a significant rise in their compensation. At present, the state is paying the shooters Rs 1,000 per wild boar.

In a petition submitted to the government, the shooters have urged the authorities to adopt a more efficient method, such as the use of wild-hog trap cages to capture and eliminate the boars.

Anirudh Kaushik, a Thiruvananthapuram-based empanelled shooter who has killed over 500 wild boars, said a memorandum has been given to the government to raise the compensation to Rs 2,000.

“The cost of ammunition and fuel has increased recently, and besides a raise in compensation, we have requested the government to provide a fuel allowance,” Anirudh said. The unavailability of guns is becoming another challenge. According to shooters, the government should give a minimum of two gun licences in each ward.

“There are hardly 200 shooters involved in shooting wild boars. The state had around 12,000 licensed guns in the past but it has now come down to around 7,000. The requests for our services have gone up and there are only a limited number of weapons and shooters.