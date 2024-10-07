Wild boar menace: LSGs struggling as shooters demand higher pay in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local bodies and farmers across the state are struggling to tackle the rising wild-boar menace because of a lack of experienced shooters and adequate funds. And the shortage of guns and shooters has become a major handicap for local bodies in dealing with wild boars.
Given the increase in wild-boar attacks, the group of empanelled shooters tasked with eliminating the wild boars wreaking havoc on farmlands are demanding a significant rise in their compensation. At present, the state is paying the shooters Rs 1,000 per wild boar.
In a petition submitted to the government, the shooters have urged the authorities to adopt a more efficient method, such as the use of wild-hog trap cages to capture and eliminate the boars.
Anirudh Kaushik, a Thiruvananthapuram-based empanelled shooter who has killed over 500 wild boars, said a memorandum has been given to the government to raise the compensation to Rs 2,000.
“The cost of ammunition and fuel has increased recently, and besides a raise in compensation, we have requested the government to provide a fuel allowance,” Anirudh said. The unavailability of guns is becoming another challenge. According to shooters, the government should give a minimum of two gun licences in each ward.
“There are hardly 200 shooters involved in shooting wild boars. The state had around 12,000 licensed guns in the past but it has now come down to around 7,000. The requests for our services have gone up and there are only a limited number of weapons and shooters.
We are unable to cater to the growing demand from local bodies,” said George Joseph, state coordinator of Shooters’ Club, Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA). He said the local bodies are not releasing the compensation on time. With issues mounting, the forest minister recently convened a high-level meeting to address the crisis.
KIFA chairman Alex Ozhukayil said wild-boar attack is becoming rampant. “Two people were killed recently and many are getting injured. The state should take steps to declare wild boar a vermin so that farmers can take the call,” Alex said.
Meanwhile, Forest Minister A K Saseendran told TNIE that a decision has been taken to empanel more shooters by recruiting retired officers from the police and the military and from rifle clubs. “The lack of shooters is a major issue. We are taking steps to address that.
A meeting will be held with the chief minister on Tuesday to discuss all these issues. A meeting of secretaries of various departments needs to be convened. Permission should be given to local bodies to use their own funds to tackle the wild-boar menace,” the minister said.
He said man-wild animal conflict has been declared a state disaster and the government is exploring the possibility of using funds under disaster management for the purpose. “Local bodies can claim the money from the disaster relief fund,” Saseendran said.
