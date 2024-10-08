ADGP P Vijayan appointed as new intelligence chief amid power shift in Kerala police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has appointed ADGP P Vijayan, a 1999-batch IPS officer, as the new head of the intelligence wing. Vijayan will replace Manoj Abraham, who has been transferred and posted as Law and Order ADGP.

Vijayan's appointment to this powerful post marks a significant realignment of power dynamics within the Kerala Police. Notably, Vijayan had been suspended by the state government in May 2023, following a report filed by the then Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar. The report alleged that Vijayan had leaked transportation details of the accused in the Elathur train arson case.

The accused, Shahrukh Saifi, was apprehended from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and was brought to Kozhikode by road. The allegation against Vijayan was that he had leaked the police team's travel plan to the media while they were bringing the accused back.

Following the suspension, Vijayan remained out of action for six months. However, he was reinstated based on a recommendation by the Chief Secretary. His first appointment upon reinstatement was as the Director of the Kerala Police Academy.

Ironically, Vijayan's rise was facilitated by the transfer of Ajith Kumar, against whom serious allegations had surfaced. Ajith was subsequently transferred to the Armed Battalion, marking a significant shift in the power structure within the top ranks of the police force.

In a related move, Crime Branch Ernakulam Range IG A Akbar has been appointed as the new Director of the Kerala Police Academy.