CM Pinarayi suggests warning alert system for landslides

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly that a warning alert system similar to cyclone warning has to be implemented to avert future disasters like the Wayanad twin landslides.

He also said the state has been facing natural calamities due to climate change. There has been an increase in extreme natural phenomena in the state.

He was making a statement in the Assembly under Rule 300 regarding the action taken after the landslide on July 30 at Meppadi in Wayanad district.

231 people died during the twin landslides which happened at Chooralmala and Mundakkai early on July 30.

In the statement, the Chief Minister informed that 222 body parts were retrieved from the disaster area and Malappuram Chaliyar river. Apart from homes, commercial establishments, religious institutions and schools including 1685 public and private buildings, roads, bridges and power supply distribution, 110 hectares of farming land were destroyed in the landslides. 145 houses were destroyed and 170 houses were partially damaged; 19 hectares of forest land had also been washed away.

He recalled that even though cyclone warnings are received in advance there is a lack of a warning system when it comes to landslides.

"The state government has already sought the help of the Centre to enhance the warning system towards landslides. We have decided to enhance studies on climate change where the centre's intervention will also be sought," said Pinarayi.

"The state government has identified Nedumbala estate in Meppadi panchayat and Elstone estate in Kalpetta municipality for rehabilitation of the landslide affected families in a model township. The higher density of population and geographical characteristics have only increased the number of disasters happening in the state", he added.

Recalling the yeomen service rendered by the Malayali community which saw the people standing united and willingly helping the people who were involved in the landslides, Pinarayi maintained that the state government will take all interventions to ensure that such disasters does not occur again.

He also urged that a Kerala model for disaster management has to be formed by creating awareness among the people and also empowering the disaster management systems.