‘Community-driven decentralised water management can solve Kerala's woes’

KOCHI: Rajendra Singh, renowned as the Waterman of India and a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, has a solution for Kerala’s drinking water shortage woes – community-driven decentralised water management.

“Despite receiving an average annual rainfall of nearly 3,000mm, Kerala still faces a shortage of drinking water. Community-driven decentralised water management is the only solution. This means a small community residing in an area makes its own water policy to conserve water and utilise it efficiently. For instance, in Kochi, the decentralised system can be implemented ward-wise,” said the 65-year-old water conservationist and environmentalist from Alwar, Rajasthan, who visited Wayanad and Kochi before returning on Monday evening.

However, the founder of Tarun Bharat Sangh (TBS), which works to make villages self-reliant in drinking water, rued that despite the state being blessed with many natural resources like rivers, hills, rain, forests and valleys, the people of Kerala are not bothered on preserving the same.

Rajendra, who was also awarded the Stockholm Water Prize, also known as the Nobel Prize for water, in 2015, exhorted Keralites to initiate two-fold action before it was too late.

“Kerala really is a water-rich state compared to Rajasthan, which receives a mere 200 mm average annual rainfall. The people here should focus on two things -- conservation of water and developing the skill for efficient use of water,” he said.