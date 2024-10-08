‘Community leaders obliged to change people’s perception’: CPM Kerala secretary MV Govindan

KANNUR: CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Monday said that it cannot be stated that gold smuggling is done by members of a particular community alone.

“However, the community leaders have an obligation to change the perception that gold smuggling is not a crime,” he said.

Govindan was replying to reporters’ query on MLA K T Jaleel’s controversial remarks that a majority of those involved in gold smuggling at the Karipur airport are Muslims.

Jaleel had also urged Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to issue a fatwa urging the community to distance itself from the illegal activities.

“There are reports from Kozhikode indicating the involvement of people close to Muslim League leadership in gold smuggling cases. What Jaleel meant was that some people have the perception that gold smuggling is not illegal. That mentality should be changed,” Govindan told reporters in Kannur.

On the government action against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, Govindan said: “Those who know politics will understand why Ajith Kumar has been replaced. The decision was taken at the right time.”