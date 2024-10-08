Kerala: Aggressive Opposition, turbulent assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition on Monday took an uncharacteristically aggressive posturing in the assembly, as a few UDF MLAs stepped onto the speaker’s dais, a first during the 15th Assembly.

Congress legislators Mathew Kuzhalnadan and I C Balakrishnan stepped onto the dais, forcing the Watch and Ward to rush in to protect Speaker A N Shamseer.

They formed a cordon around the speaker’s chair, and pushed back the MLAs from approaching the chair. Soon woman legislator Uma Thomas joined the other two. MLAs Anwar Sadath and Eldose Kunnappally were also in the forefront of Opposition protests in the House.

Though there were reports that the government may recommend action against the two UDF MLAs for entering dais, it is unlikely. While the LDF is considering whether to demand action, the speaker’s position in this regard will be crucial. A section within the Left feels that suspending the MLAs for the short session, would only give the Opposition additional mileage. At the same time, the CM is not happy with the Opposition placing a banner in front of the speaker’s dais, blocking his view. The speaker is likely to make his stand clear in the matter on Tuesday.