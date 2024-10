KOCHI: The joy of seeing internationally-acclaimed DJ Alan Walker perform live at the Bolgatty Palace in Kochi on Sunday faded for as many as 34 people after they realised that their mobile phones had gone missing.

The police suspect an organised group carried out the series of thefts despite the presence of more than 100 police personnel, including two ACPs, at the venue. They are also investigating whether any gang from another state was involved.

Norwegian DJ Walker is on an India tour and is performing in various cities. The event was organised by Mumbai-based Sunburn Arena, in association with Ezone Entertainment Kochi on Sunday. Over 6,000 people attended the event which started around 7:30 pm.

However, even before the event ended, many people approached the police complaining that they had lost their phones.

“While a chunk of the theft was reported at the entrance, several who lost their phones while attending the event, also approached us. We have received 34 complaints. We are not ruling out the possibility of more people losing their phones and are expecting more complaints,” said an officer with the Mulavukad station.

The Mulavukad police have registered a case on a complaint by Sam Sabu, 28, a native of Kaitharam in North Paravoor. Sam lost his iPhone 16 Pro worth around Rs 1.38 lakh. He alleged he lost his phone while entering the venue through the VIP gate around 7:30 pm.

There was a heavy rush at the gate and someone lifted the new phone from the pocket of his trousers.

“Most of the complainants are those who lost iPhones. We suspect a group of people was involved in the thefts. They took advantage of the darkness at the venue. Only the stage where Alan Walker performed was lit,” said the officer.

The police checked CCTV cameras to identify the accused, but the improper lighting has not helped. They have took note of a few people who are seen in the footage before the event started.