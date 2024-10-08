Tyre makers flag concerns over natural rubber availability

KOCHI: The domestic availability of natural rubber (NR) continues to be bleak despite the fact that NR prices are ruling at a 13-year high, the industry body of Indian tyre makers, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) stated on Tuesday.

Raising concern over the delay in updating data on the production and consumption of NR by the state-run Rubber Board, ATMA members have estimated NR production at 225 thousand tonnes which is 37 per cent lower than the 356 thousand tonne production figure published by Rubber Board for the corresponding period in the previous year.

Some months earlier, ATMA had said that the tyre industry is facing a significant crisis and could encounter plant stoppages and disruptions due to a shortage in the domestic availability of NR. The tyre industry accounts for over 70 per cent of the natural rubber consumed in the country.

According to ATMA, the state-run Rubber Board’s data on NR production for the recent period is long overdue. The official monthwise NR Production Statistics, as given on the Rubber Board website, is for the period upto May 2024- a lag of 4 months.