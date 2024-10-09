Government caps events per contestant for Kerala School Arts Festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of revising the State School Arts Festival (Kalolsavam) manual, the general education department has brought in restrictions on the number of events in which a contestant can participate. The festival, initially scheduled in December, will be held in the first week of January next year in Thiruvananthapuram.

From now on, a contestant can participate in a maximum of three individual events and two group events, including the ‘Arabic Kalolsavam’ and the ‘Sanskrit Kalolsavam’ that are held along with the main event. Earlier, the cap on the number of events did not take into account participation in the two specialised arts fetes.

A circular issued by the general education department has also effected changes to the provision of appeal against the verdict of judges in an event. Henceforth, an affidavit from the school concerned will be collected from the contestant who files an appeal. Any appeal that exceeds the contestant’s limit of events will not be entertained.

Owing to complaints that appeals are not entertained for events that conclude late in the night, the circular has laid down that the facility will be available till 10am the next day for events held after 8pm. In case appeals are turned down, education department officials have been instructed to give sufficient reasons.

“Orders on appeals do not usually cite reasons and are thereby questioned by various commissions and the judiciary. Officials have been directed to examine the arguments of the contestant, score sheets, report of the stage manager, video recordings and also hear the contestant in person, if needed,” the circular said.