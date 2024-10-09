Kalanilayam’s ‘Raktharakshas’ returns to thrill audiences at Thiruvanchikkulam temple

THRISSUR : There was a time when ‘Raktharakshas’ performed by Kalanilayam ruled the roost in the horror genre. Though the popularity of theatre came down as the influence of cinema grew, Krishnan Nair’s theatre group Kalanilayam is set to reclaim the lost stages and young minds with the popular play.

This time, the play, which is about a female vampire, will be performed on a permanent stage set up at Thiruvanchikkulam temple ground in Kodungallur. The inaugural show will take place on October 13. Ananthapadmanabhan, son of Krishnan Nair, has been captaining Kalanilayamp, which aims to inspire the next generation with the magic of theatre as an art form.

“It was in the year 1963 that my father Krishnan Nair came up with the idea of a permanent stage with world-class sound and visual effects. It was a success then and many replicated the visual treat offered by Kalanilayam. As the charm of theatre waned, Kalanilayam also had its worst days. However, we are all set to stage ‘Raktharakshas’ again for the new generation.”

While the play used to be a long performance, this time Kalanilayam plans a series with two chapters. Chapter 1 which used to be the play earlier and a developed story in Chapter 2. To take the journey of ‘Raktharakshas’ across Kerala and other parts of the country, this time Kalanilayam has collaborated with Aries which remains the major investor.

Over 150 artists from various parts of the state will be part of the theatre performance that lasts for about 1 month. “In the era of video games and VFX, I know it is a challenge to attract the audience. But, I am sure once an impression is made, more and more young people and children will love our show,” he added.

Ananthapadmanabhan has retained the music done by Dakshinamoorthy for the play. However, the background score and other sound features have been updated in the new version. Digital 7.1 sound system has been used for the show. ‘Raktharakshas’ was penned by Jagathy N K Achary, the father of ace film actor Jagathy Sreekumar.