THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a lull, the government-governor conflict is back in the limelight. A day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan summoned the chief secretary and the state police chief over the chief minister’s controversial interview, the government instructed its top officials to ignore the fiat.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shot off a letter to the governor, bluntly telling him that he didn’t have the Constitutional right to issue such direct orders to the two top civil servants. The Raj Bhavan is Constitutionally obliged to route any such communication through the CM, Pinarayi said in the letter.

The governor was quick to respond to the letter, saying he opted for a briefing from the chief secretary and the state police chief as the CM did not respond to his letter seeking clarification on Pinarayi’s remark on the “alleged anti-national and anti-state activities going on in the past three years”. The briefing was intended to furnish a report to the President, Khan said.

The governor summoned Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb over the CM’s controversial interview that appeared in an English daily. In the interview, Pinarayi is quoted as saying that money from hawala and gold smuggling was used for anti-state and anti-national activities. Pinarayi has since disowned the statement, and the daily too admitted that it had wrongly quoted him.

The CM is yet to respond to the governor’s letter. “I appreciate that you acknowledged in the letter that as per Article 167 of the Constitution of India, the chief minister is duty bound to provide information required by the governor. However, it is surprising to note that you chose to avoid my request to have a briefing from the chief secretary, that too, in the absence of a response from you to my letters,” Khan said.