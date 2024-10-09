MLA PV Anvar apologises after his objectionable remarks against CM Pinarayi Vijayan turns controversial

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After his objectionable remark against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned controversial, independent MLA PV Anvar has apologised, calling it a 'slip of the tongue'. The remark was made during a media interaction before the commencement of Wednesday's Assembly session.

In a video message on Facebook, Anvar said even though the literal meaning of the words he used seemed objectionable, he was trying to convey that he was not scared of Pinarayi or any person above him. The MLA said it was his personal staff who brought the matter to his notice.

Anvar, who has had a bitter fallout with the CPM-led LDF of late, had unleashed a tirade against the Chief Minister during the media interaction. He alleged that the Chief Minister and his family were planning to reside permanently in the US.

He said their trips to the US were to prepare the ground for permanent settlement in the country. The Nilambur MLA said he will reveal the travel details if needed.

"This is a ship that is going to sink soon. The state's politics is headed to a situation where only the captain (Pinarayi) and his family are going to survive," Anvar said.

He added that the Chief Minister was unable to utter a word against senior IPS officer MR Ajith Kumar whose meeting with RSS leaders had turned controversial. Even though the Assembly session began last Friday, Anvar was attending it for the first time on Wednesday.

Wearing a shawl that is usually donned by leaders of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party, Anvar also carried a red towel in his had as a symbol of the ordinary Communist worker.

Anvar said he was attending the session after the Speaker allotted him a seat in a separate block in the fourth row between the ruling and Opposition benches.

Anvar requested to be seated in a separate block after the CPM gave a letter to the Speaker to asking him to remove the Nilambur MLA from the block allotted in the Assembly to legislators of the party.