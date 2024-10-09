Protest turns chaotic: UDYF leaders, including Mamkoottathil, Firoz, arrested in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tense situation prevailed in the capital city for close to an hour in front of the assembly complex following the protest march by United Democratic Youth Front (UDYF) leaders and their supporters demanding the resignation of the CM.

The police hurled four tear gas shells and unleashed 10 rounds of water cannons at the protesters. As many as 35 UDYF leaders and supporters were arrested. They include five women, Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil and Youth League state secretary P K Firoz.

The UDYF leaders and supporters led a protest march from Spencer Junction to the assembly when the police blocked them in front of the War Memorial.

Rahul and Firoz led the march highlighting the CM’s controversial remark on Malappuram, the criminalisation of the police and also the ADGP-RSS meeting.

Initially, the police used water cannons against protesters from just one vehicle. But when the protesters numbering over 100 kept on throwing themselves against the barricades and hurling stones, footwear, sticks and even fruits, the police brought in a second water cannon and unleashed a jet of water at them.

The remanded women protesters include Muslim Youth League state secretary K Fathima Thahiliya, YC vice-president V K Shibina, YC state general secretaries Shamla Kasim and B S Subija, and YC Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Beena Mol. They were produced in court and sent to jail.